HaloDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $432,736.26 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $432,736.26 and $47,130.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.