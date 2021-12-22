Hamster (HAM) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.69 or 0.08126301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.38 or 0.99986625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

