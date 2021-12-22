Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $22.41. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 230,833 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $681.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

