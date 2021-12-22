Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,086 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

