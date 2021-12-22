Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 2.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 3,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,192. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $61.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.