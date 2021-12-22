Harvey Investment Co. LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,907. The stock has a market cap of $460.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $496.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.