Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 4.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.52. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

