Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 196 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 133.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.2% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $383.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

