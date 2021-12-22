Harvey Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 189,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

