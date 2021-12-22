HBC Financial Services PLLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

