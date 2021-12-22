HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

PLTR opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock worth $160,121,669 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

