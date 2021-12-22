HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 5,086 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 303,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

