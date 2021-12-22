Head to Head Analysis: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 2.14% 0.84% 0.08% Southern Banc 11.79% 5.63% 0.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.78 -$12.97 million $0.06 91.35 Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.31 $480,000.00 $0.90 10.00

Southern Banc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

