Head-To-Head Comparison: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and KnowBe4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 4.03 -$261.33 million ($1.54) -9.31 KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KnowBe4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -35.94% -38.92% -29.14% KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dada Nexus and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 5 0 3.00 KnowBe4 0 3 11 0 2.79

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 159.25%. KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Dada Nexus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

