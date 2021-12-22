Head-To-Head Review: Xerox (NYSE:XRX) versus Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Xerox has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xerox and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox 2 1 0 0 1.33 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Xerox currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.35%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Xerox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xerox is more favorable than Mandiant.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xerox and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox $7.02 billion 0.54 $192.00 million $1.48 14.44 Mandiant $940.58 million 4.39 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.02

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xerox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Xerox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xerox and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox 4.13% 6.56% 2.47% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Summary

Xerox beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, such as PC and network infrastructure, communications technology, and network administration, as well as cloud and on-server support services. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content; and CareAR, an enterprise augmented reality business that offers live virtual assistance technology focused on modernizing field service, customer support, and other IT Services. Further, the company operates a network of centers that digitize and automate paper and digital workflows; and sells paper products, wide-format systems, and software and IT services. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

