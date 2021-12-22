Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.11. 5,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLTOY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.5502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

