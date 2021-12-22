Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $2,191,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.