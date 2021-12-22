HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 100,983 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

