High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $435,957.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002159 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

