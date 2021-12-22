Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

