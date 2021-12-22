HMS Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $261.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $266.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

