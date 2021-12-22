HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.48 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

