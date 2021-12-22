HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.