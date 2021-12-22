HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,615 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

