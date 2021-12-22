Honest Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2,485.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.58 or 0.08130849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,730.32 or 1.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

