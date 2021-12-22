Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $285,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 15,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $200.78. 20,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.90. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

