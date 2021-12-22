Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE HON opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

