Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of HHC opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

