Huobi BTC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $1.53 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $48,843.33 or 0.99771149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

