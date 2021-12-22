Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $508,389.75

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $508,389.75 and $294.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00341542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00138532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

