Hyve Reaches Market Cap of $8.84 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $473,392.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.00 or 0.08145314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.79 or 1.00131432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.