I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0723 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $193.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00275896 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000184 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,298,202 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

