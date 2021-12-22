Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 1.5% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 79,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,222 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

