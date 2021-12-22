Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys Shares of 156,900 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

