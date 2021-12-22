Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

ALE opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

