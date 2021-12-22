IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 189,117 shares.The stock last traded at $27.48 and had previously closed at $28.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $891.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

