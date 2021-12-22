Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.