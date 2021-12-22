Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 182,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.