Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

CMI opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

