Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.52 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

