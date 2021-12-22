Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average is $197.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

