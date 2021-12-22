Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 55 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

Shares of ASML opened at $783.04 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $472.95 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

