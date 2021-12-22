ING Groep NV Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.78. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

