ING Groep NV Purchases 20,135 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

