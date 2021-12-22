ING Groep NV Purchases New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

SNAP stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,848,962 shares of company stock worth $112,539,187.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

