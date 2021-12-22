Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

SFIX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.