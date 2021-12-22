Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells 113,996 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bakkt stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $50.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

