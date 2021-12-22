Insider Selling: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.45. 16,745,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,992,934. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.49. The firm has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

