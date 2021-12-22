Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 7,092 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44.

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $47,965.45.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,110. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

