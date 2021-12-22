Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CEO Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 21,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.14 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

